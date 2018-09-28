Nairobi — Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe was Thursday questioned by police in the ongoing probe into the murder of Monica Kimani - the woman whose body was found in a bathtub in Nairobi's Kilimani area.

Maribe was summoned by detectives at Kilimani Police Station but was later taken to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

She was in the company of two family members and her lawyer Katwa Kigen.

Police have said that they are not treating Maribe as a suspect in the murder but are interested to get more information from her on the shooting her boyfriend Joseph Irungu alias Jowie claims occurred near their house in Lang'ata a day after the woman was killed.

The journalist also took her fiancé to hospital after the alleged incident.

Detectives also found a live bullet under their bed but did not find a gun.

"We are looking for that gun... " a detective involved in the probe told Capital FM News.

Police are detaining her vehicle which was dusted for evidence by scenes of crimes personnel from the DCI Headquarters because it was used by her boyfriend on the day he is accused to have killed the woman.

Jowie was arraigned in court on Wednesday but did not plead to the charged after police were granted 10 days to finalise the probe.

"The officers are trying to compile as much evidence as possible. We need both circumstantial evidence and application of science so that we can have a more comprehensive case to present before a court," the Kilimani Police boss told journalists on Thursday.

Early Thursday, detectives started the probe by dusting Maribe's vehicle at Kilimani Police Station where they took samples for analysis at the Government Chemist.

They then proceeded to the scene of crime - the apartment where Kimani was residing for further collection of evidence.

The probe is set to be extended to South Sudan where Kimani had arrived from hours before she met her death.

In South Sudan, detectives will, "interview and record the statements of witnesses believed to have crucial information regarding the deceased's activities there."

Police want to ascertain the nature of activities and whether it has anything to do with her murder.

According to police, Jowie has been positively identified by several witnesses who said he was in the suspect's house on the fateful night.

Data retrieved from the police integrated command, control and communication (IC3) and his mobile phone show that Jowie was within the scene of the crime.

Police say they have also confirmed that the suspect used a fake identity card at the main gate and was wearing a kanzu when he visited, suggesting he may have had an ulterior motive.

The weapon used to kill the deceased is yet to be recovered.

Police have also cast doubts on what caused the injury on Jowie shoulder which they suspect was caused during a struggle with Kimani.

The father of the late Kimani on Thursday said he has since forgiven her killers, during an emotional requiem mass held at the family's home in Thika.

In a moving tribute on Thursday, Reverend Paul Ngarama said he still wants to know who killed his 28-year-old daughter and why but will pray for them.