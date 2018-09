Tanzania: Songbird Lady Jay Dee Makes Shocking Revelation of How She Almost Took Her Own Life

Tanzanian singer Lady Jay Dee has made a shocking revelation of how she came close to committing suicide on Tuesday in what the media has reported as a case of depression.

The songstress tweeted of how she restrained herself from ingesting poison after remembering how far she has come.

Jay Dee admitted that the situation she was in has still not changed but she is determined to live.

She tweeted, "Jana nilihisi kunywa sumu ila kabla sijafanya nikajisuta na kujikumbusha nilipotoka na kujiuliza nitakuwa mjinga kiasi gani 😔😔 Nikajisikitikia tu kisha nikaacha. Na leo bado nipo kigumu gumu ila bado nipo 😉."

While reacting to the shocking disclosure, fans of Yahaya singer's urged her to speak to a counselor and not let her struggles pin her down reminding her of how talented she is.

DEPRESSION

Chenza commented, "Jide, Post zako nyingi za miezi 8 iliyopita zinaonyesha unapitia depression na unahitaji usaidizi wa kisaikolojia. Si jambo geni sana na linawakumba wengi. Dawa yake huwa ni kupata ushauri sahihi namna ya kukabili sababu za msongo wako. Pole dada yangu!"

Hassan added, "Kindly DISTANCE yourself with such thoughts na katu USIUSEME MOYO. Naomba futa MACHOZI kwa hali unayoipitia na kumbuka kwamba SIKU HAZIGANDI. Kwa niaba ya mashabiki, tunakupenda na kukujali so usinywe sumu ukawa HISTORIA.👊👊👊👊."

Hanslee wrote, "Depression is real brothers and sisters pole dada yetu kipenzi Mungu akujalie uwahi kupona."

Jay Dee lost her mother in April this year and since then has been reported to be going through a hard mourning period.