27 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Why People Are Searching for Zwezwe Jali on Facebook

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mwende Kasujja

A South African man's Facebook profile is becoming a top trend online. Zwezwe Jali has become a subject of memes with users asking their friends to search his profile just so that they can appreciate their lives.

Zwezwe's profile has 40 friends added and their profile photos are weird.

Some of his friends spot crazy hairstyles ranging from feathers mohawks to cap shaped hair and a moustache on the head.

Others have weird faces with one possessing awkward teeth and another has plaited his goatee.

Zwezwe is not only trending in his country but in Kenya as well and his profile photo is intriguing as well with patches of thick hair left in patterns that resemble bantu knots.

Kenya

Revealed - How Opposition Was to Share Power After 2017 Poll

The agreement by the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) on the sharing of Cabinet and other government positions… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.