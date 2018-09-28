Kenya: Why People Are Searching for Zwezwe Jali on Facebook

A South African man's Facebook profile is becoming a top trend online. Zwezwe Jali has become a subject of memes with users asking their friends to search his profile just so that they can appreciate their lives.

Zwezwe's profile has 40 friends added and their profile photos are weird.

Some of his friends spot crazy hairstyles ranging from feathers mohawks to cap shaped hair and a moustache on the head.

Others have weird faces with one possessing awkward teeth and another has plaited his goatee.

Zwezwe is not only trending in his country but in Kenya as well and his profile photo is intriguing as well with patches of thick hair left in patterns that resemble bantu knots.