Nigeria: Strike - Presidency Meets Labour Leaders in Villa

The Presidency yesterday met Labour leaders in a fresh effort to end the industrial action embarked upon over the new National Minimum Wage.

President Muhammadu Buhari's Chief of Staff Abba Kyari presided over the closed door meeting with the organized labour led by the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba at the State House.

Speaking to State House Reporters at the end of the meeting, Kyari said "All what we want to understand is why they have to go to strike and they told me it is the process of arriving at a figure that got stalled."

For his part, Wabba said they would soon meet to deliberate on the issues discussed at the meeting.

"The Chief of Staff tried to give us details of government's position which we will have to go and convey to our members and then we can revert back to him.

"This is how far we have gone but clearly I think we have tried to share details of the information that pertain to the issue of the National Minimum Wage and how the ongoing negotiation was stalled and also the best way to get out of it," he said.

The NLC boss said the government has given them its words and that they will also go and communicate to their members and revert back.

"The strike as you are aware is called by a larger organ until we get their mandate before we can make any pronouncement on the strike," he said.