28 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: No Agenda to Send Nigerians Away - Ghanaian President

By Ismail Mudashir

President Muhammadu Buhari and his Ghanaian counterpart, Nana Akufo-Addo met in New York, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly.

At the meeting, the Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina in a statement said President Buhari expressed delight that the attacks against Nigerian traders in Ghana were being decisively taken care of.

Briefing President Buhari, the Ghanaian leader said there was no intention to deliberately target Nigerians, noting that it was all about complying with the rules that guide trading in the country.

"I have met with the different groups, and have been reassured that there was no agenda to send anybody away. It is just that they needed to regularize their positions according to the trading laws of the country," President Akufo-Addo said.

He added that Ghana's Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Alan Kyerematen, had issued a press statement on the matter, which reads, inter-alia:

"The Ministry of Trade and Industry wishes to inform the general public that the National Committee on Retail Trade will continue to ensure that all businesses operating in the retail trade sector of Ghana are given the opportunity and support to regularize their operations and comply with the laws and regulations in the country."

President Buhari stressed that Nigeria and Ghana have a relationship that dates back in time, and urged citizens of both countries to comply with the laws.

