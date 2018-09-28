28 September 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Labour Strike Grounds Lagos, Others

By Kayode Ekundayo, Abdullateef Aliyu, Sunday Michael Ogwu and Eugene Agha

Lagos — Labour strike yesterday shut down Lagos State Secretariat while commercial activities at the nation's premier ports, Apapa and Tincan ports, were also brought to a halt throughout.

All gates leading to the seaports were locked, as containers that had been released were unable to exit the ports. Clearing agents were also barred from entering as a result of the closure of the gates.

As early as 6 am , some members of the union had arrived at the gate of the state's secretariat located in Alausa, barricaded the four entrance gates, forced civil servants who had arrived early to return home.

Labour leaders and their members also went round the state to stop business activities at Access Bank, Polarise, Stanbic IBTC, and Guaranty Trust Bank. Some of the banks' staff who were already at their duty posts were forced out of the premises of the banks.

NLC Vice President Asugwuni told our correspondent that he was satisfied with the level of compliance with the strike.

When asked why owners and drivers of commercial buses failed to comply with the action, he said that they had been directed to stop operation.

According to him, the combined forces of the union are going round to enforce the strike and will do everything legitimate to ensure that it stands.

