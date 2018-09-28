28 September 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Declares Oct 1 Public Holiday

By Chris

The federal government has declared Monday, Oct. 1 as public holiday to commemorate Nigeria's 58th Independence anniversary. The federal government made the declaration in a statement issued by the Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau, yesterday in Abuja. The statement was signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Dr Mohammed Umar.

Dambazau, who congratulated Nigerians on the anniversary, urged them to sustain President Muhammadu Buhari Administration's efforts at maintaining and strengthening the unity and peace of the country.He emphasised government's commitment to promoting national unity, economic growth, social and political development based o democratic principles.

The minister added that in the past 58 years, Nigeria had made a lot of progress and positive impact not only on the lives of its citizens but also on infrastructure development as well as international relations.

Leadership.

