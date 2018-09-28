South African -based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering's (ECG) has urged Malawians to learnt to appreciate each other's success and be willing to learn from such experiences if the country is to move forward other than grolifiying everything western while vilifying home-grown ideas as 'fake and satanic'.

Bushiri said this in Lilongwe at a news conference on Thursday ahead of the Global Prophetic Crusade to be held at the Bingu National Stadium this coming Saturday.

The South African based famous prophet dismissed social media reports linking him to politics saying this was the propaganda from his detractors who smear him as a fake prophet and a Satanist.

He said such allegations are smacking of character assassination and violating freedom of worship.

Bushiri noted that sadly such negative labels are attached to any Malawian who is successful.

"If we have that mentality as Malawians of believing in ourselves, believing in our ideas or something produced by Malawians we are ready to grow. On entrepreneurship, I do not think we are ready for a change. Every Malawian who is doing well he is either called a Satanist, corrupt or something but I think we needed to learn from each other" Bushiri declared.

Otherwise the 'Major 1 Papa' said he is in the country to win souls as part of the global prophetic tour as taken him to USA, Australia, Nigeria, Tanzania and now Malawi among other countries.

The aim of the global tour , he said, is to win over 2 million souls to Jesus.

Bushiri said the big problem facing the country is an attitude of wanting to pull each other down instead of learning from one another.

"Many churches in this country where brought by missionaries and these were whites. And Malawians believe these churches. We welcomed these churches and believed everything they told us. But trust you me Malawians believe that these are the only true churches because they came with whites. And every Malawian who starts his own church is fought against," he said.

Meanwhile, there were scenes of panic and tension outside Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe y when hundreds, who had come to get free tickets, were told that the free tickets had run out in the city.

"I have been to four collection points within the city but I cannot find tickets. Why is this happening? Are you blocking us from meeting Major 1?" fumed one elderly gentlemen.

A group of 15 ladies, again, could not contain their outburst: "Ifetu tigona pompano mpakana mutipase matikitiwo. Olo ayi, tilowerathu lero, nanga si matikiti atha. [We are going to sleep here until we get the tickets. Or else, we will reserve our seats now because we don't have tickets."

A visibly tensed lady, the one responsible for distributing tickets, confided in our reporter at the scene that Lilongwe has run out of the tickets and its becoming a challenge.

She said the church printed 80 000 tickets and Lilongwe alone got about 50 000.

"Despite that, we still have inquiries every day, every minute for extra tickets. I don't know what management will do but we need to carter for the people," she said.

Nyasa Times brought the issue to ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo who just said 'organisers are looking into the issue and everyone, who wants a ticket to the crusade, will be cartered for.'