28 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Renowned Akagera Elephant Dead

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bryan Kimenyi

Akagera National Park yesterday announced the demise of their most recognised elephant, Mutware. Park officials say Mutware (chief in English) died of natural causes.

Aged 48, Mutware was one of the oldest elephants in Akagera. He was easily recognisable to those who knew him as he had broken his tusks years ago.

It is with sadness that we announce that #Mutware, #Akagera's most well-known #elephant, has died. Read more in our newsletter here: https://t.co/vSbJ2Lrxlt #Rwanda pic.twitter.com/ohfSLbO1XZ

-- Akagera (@AkageraPark) September 27, 2018

"It is with sadness that we announce that Mutware, Akagera's most well-known elephant, has died. In his last years Mutware would spend most of his time at the very southern tip of Lake Ihema, often in the water, only traveling through the park once a year for a few weeks at a time. Mutware's death appears to be of natural causes" read part of a statement from Akagera National Park.

Mutware was one of the original 26 young elephants, who were all under the age of eight years, brought to Akagera from Bugesera in 1975.

It is said that hemiraculously survived the loss of his tusks at the hands of poachers in 1994 as the battle raged to liberate the country from the genocidaires.

Though he was well known and adored by Rwandans who visited the park, Mutware was before the fencing of Akagera National Park infamous for escaping the game park and destroying property of people who lived next to the game park.

Rwanda

Rwf17.6 Billion Power Substation Inaugurated

The quality of electricity supply in Kigali is likely to improve after a $20 million (Rwf17.6 billion) power substation… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.