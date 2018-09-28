28 September 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe/South Africa: Tendai Ndoro Finally Signs for New South African Club

South African Premiership side Highlands Park have confirmed the signing of experienced Zimbabwe international striker Tendai Ndoro on a one-year deal in a bid to bolster their attacking department for the 2018/19 season.

The 33-year-old joins the Lions of the North on a free transfer in an effort to get his career back on track, after he was released by Ajax Cape Town at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Highlands Park director Sinki Mnisi confirmed the deal for the Zimbabwean striker and stated that they are racing against time to have him registered before next Tuesday's match against Kaizer Chiefs.

"Ndoro has been training with us for quite a long time and finally after a lengthy discussion, we on Wednesday reached an agreement for him to sign with Highlands Park," Mnisi told the South African public broadcaster SABC.

"He signed a one-year contract with an option to renew for another year and we are at this stage working on his paperwork to have him registered just before the match with Chiefs.

"The coaches took a lot of time assessing him and we are convinced that he still has a lot to offer to the club."

The former Chicken Inn, Mpumalanga Black Aces and Orlando Pirates forward joins fomer Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, who is currently club captain at Highlands Park.

Ndoro has been training with Highlands Park for a few weeks, and will hope to make his debut in their next match against Kaizer Chiefs next Tuesday at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

