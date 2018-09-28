Rwanda: Police Recognises Artists for Role in Fighting Crime

A month-long countrywide community policing art and culture competition dedicated towards crime prevention ended yesterday with Rwanda National Police (RNP) rewarding the best artists.

The competition centred on two disciplines; music and poems with a focus on fighting drug abuse, child pregnancies, gender based violence, child abuse and human trafficking, among others.

At least ten artists from different parts of the country made it to the national level in an event held at Petit Stade Remera and presided over by the Minister for Sports and Culture, Julienne Uwacu.

The event was held under the theme: "The role of artistes in crime prevention."

Uruyenzi troupe and Heri Jean Claude were the winners in songs and poems, respectively, walking away with grand prizes that include money and certificates of merit. All participants also received varied prizes, including money.

Minister Iwacu described the role of culture and art in crime prevention as "mass mobilisation and awareness tools that influence mind-set change and instil the culture of responsiveness."

"Rwanda is a fast-developing country and we know that where there are no counter-measures such development also comes with criminality. We have achieved a lot in deterring lawlessness but we still have other serious issues that affect especially the young people; narcotic drugs, child pregnancies, gender based violence and human trafficking," Uwacu said.

She added: "Providing information that leads to fighting crime is a good community policing gesture but information that leads to preventing crime from being committed is a step ahead towards crime-free communities."

State Minister for Constitutional Affairs Evode Uwizeyimana handing over motorcycle keys to Emmanuel Sebanani as Minister Julienne Uwacu and IGP Emmanuel K. Gasana look on

The State Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana, observed that criminality affects many people, making it a duty of everyone to report crimes or unlawful acts, including corruption and any injustices in their communities and places of work.

The Inspector General of Police, Emmanuel Gasana, commended all partners and the general public for their role in fighting crimes, which he attributed to the low level of criminality and the safety the country enjoys today.

"Identifying, fighting, investigating, preventing crime, and responding in time requires strong partnerships. The existing partnership has laid a solid ground to build on and to move to crime prevention rather than dealing with the consequences of crime," Gasana said.