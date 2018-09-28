Liberia: Ernest Duku Jallah Threatens Lawsuit Against Linsu Congress

Monrovia — As Liberia National Students Union (LINSU), the umbrella organization for students' activities in the country, goes to the polls to elect new members of its National Executive Committee that will steer the activities of LINSU for the next two years, a national youth and student activist Ernest Duku Jallah has threatened legal action against congress.

Jallah, who is one of the candidates vying for the presidency of LINSU, say he will file a writ of Injunction on the ongoing election process of the National Executive Committee members of Liberia National Students Union (LINSU).

Jallah acclaimed that the membership composition of the congress preparatory committee (CPC) has proven to be "bias and on numerous accounts display their utmost preferment for particular candidates".

According to Duku, since the establishment of the Congress Preparatory Committee (CPC), members of the committee has made it difficult for other candidates to have access to information regarding the congress and have also made it virtually impossible for him to submit his nomination letter.

He further claimed that the CPC of LINSU firstly allotted limited time for the nomination process (September 26-28, 2018) and are deliberately exhibiting attitudes intended to render he and other candidates unqualified to participate in the congress slated for Saturday, September 29, 2018.

According to Duku, since the establishment of the congress timetable, members of the CPC has refused to pick up their phones neither have they informed candidates about the exact location to drop their nominations letters.

"Since I got my nomination, I've been calling every member of the CPC but they refused to answer their phones. My phone records can speak to that effect. Moreover, the email that was enshrined on the release from the CPC has also proven to be a fake one as it keeps bouncing back my email containing my nomination letter," Jallah explained.

In consideration, the actions of the CP, a body that is expected to display high-level of neutrality, Jallah considers the process a "comprised one and a stage-managed event" intended to hand over leadership of the student union to a handful of "selected rascals of the past regime".

"National youth and students elections should be an open and transparent process offering every qualify and potential candidates the opportunity to participate, if this process is not freely open by mid-day September 28, 2018, I'm going to work with my lawyer to issue a writ of injunction on the entire congress until things a rightfully put in place," he said.