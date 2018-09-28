28 September 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Former Magistrate Bashed By Ex for Demanding Money for Child Upkeep

By Mary Taruvinga

A former Harare magistrate got the shock of her life when she had her hands tied with an electric cable and beaten up by her ex-husband for demanding money for the upkeep of the pair's 19-month-old child.

This is after Mitchel Matema (33) had gone to her ex-husband, Elliot Fuzhuwa's place demanding that he provided alimony for the infant.

She sustained "serious" injuries from the abuse.

Fuzhuwa (34) is now on the run after he was granted $20 bail by a Harare magistrate on his initial court appearance.

Matema is now employed by the industry and commerce ministry.

She hauled Fuzhuwa before Harare magistrate Tilda Mazhande on physical abuse charges.

Allegations against him arose on August 18 this year when Matema went to her ex's place of residence asking for money for the upkeep of their child.

Court heard that she was told by Fuzhuwa that he had no money.

She then insisted she was not going to leave unless she got some money from the accused husband.

This infuriated Fuzhuwa who then dragged her inside his house before he tied her with some electric cables.

Court heard he went on to assault her with a leather belt all over her body.

Matema later managed to escape and reported the case to the police.

Devoted Gwashavanhu Nyagano prosecuted.

