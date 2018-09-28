The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has rescheduled the Governorship Primary Election scheduled for Saturday by one day.

The election will now hold on Sunday, September 30.

A statement by the spokesperson of the party, Yekini Nabena, late on Thursday said all subsequent elections remain unchanged.

According to the time table of the elections, Senate Primary Elections will hold on October 2, House of Representatives on October 3 while October 5 is slated for State House of Assembly Primary Elections.

The statement said the National Convention which will affirm the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as the party's presidential candidate will hold on October 6.