Nigeria: I Am Next President - - Kwankwaso

Jos — A PDP presidential aspirant, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said he will be the next President of Nigeria.

Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State, made the statement yesterday at the PDP state secretariat in Jos where he went to lobby delegates.

Kwankwaso told Plateau PDP Chairman, Damishi Sango, that, "I know there is a conference currently going on in Abuja, and because your relative was coming to Jos, you delegated your deputy to represent you.

"I know you wouldn't go anywhere because Rabi'u Musa Kwankwaso is coming, you asked your deputy to go because the most relevant one is that the next president, Kwankwaso is coming to Jos.

"I am lucky I am from Kano, the state with the highest population, and also, I am from the North West, the zone with the highest population in Nigeria, and you know politics is a game of numbers, and I have the numbers," he said.

Kwankwaso explained that Buhari had failed in providing education and employment for the teeming youths.

"I would provide free education for Nigerians. If you can remember in 2001, I built Kano State University of Technology, Wudil, and in 2012, I built North West University. I sponsored about 1,162 Kano indigenes to study different courses at private universities in Nigeria," he said.