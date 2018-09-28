Nigeria: Dangote Refinery Jetty Receives First Ship

Lagos — The Dangote Oil Refinery jetty located at the Lekki Free Trade Zone in Lagos, on Sunday, received its first ever ship call.

The ship named "BBC Naples" berthed at the new jetty on Sunday evening to deliver essential equipment for ongoing construction work at the Dangote Refinery.

The 132-metre long, 9,755-tonne general cargo ship is operated by BB Chartering, while Hull Blyth Nigeria Limited is its agent.

The ship which arrived the Dangote Refinery jetty at 18.18 hours on Sunday after a 40-day voyage, loaded its cargoes for the Dangote Oil Refinery at Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Richards Bay, South Africa.

Commenting on the historic ship call, the Managing Director of BBC Chartering Mid East Ltd, Mr. Denis Bandura, said, "Today our vessel, BBC Naples, arrived at the Dangote Lekki Jetty. It is the maiden call at the newly constructed jetty, and BBC Chartering is very proud to have partnered with Dangote Group to make this milestone a reality.

The refinery project, which is expected to end Nigeria's dependence on imported petroleum products, is projected to generate an estimated 9,500 direct and 25,000 indirect jobs.

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, recently said he had mobilized more than $4.5bn in debt financing for the project