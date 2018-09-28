Nigeria: Liverpool Winger Considers Nigeria Switch From Netherlands

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye

Liverpool winger Bobby Adekanye is considering switching his international allegiance to Nigeria, allnigeriasoccer.com understands.

Born in Ibadan to Nigerian parents, the former Barcelona wonderkid is eligible to represent the three-time African champions internationally but he is provisionally cap-tied to the Netherlands, the country in which he was raised.

Adekanye played three matches for Netherlands U-17s in 2015 in the UEFA European U-17 Championship qualifiers and was part of their U-16 setup but has been in the international wilderness for three years.

He played on the same Netherlands U-17 side as AS Roma's Justin Kluivert, who is now a full international for the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old will not deny his country of birth if he is handed a call-up to Nigeria's U-23 team ahead of the 2020 Olympic Games.

Adekanye never turned down an approach from Nigeria before making his maiden appearance for Netherlands youth level as he insisted that he would have honored the invitation from the then Nigeria U-17 coach Emmanuel Amuneke if his club had been contacted.

His performances for Liverpool U-23 team this season caught the eye of manager Jurgen Klopp, who invited him to train with the first team during this month's international break.

The Royal Dutch Football Association are in the driving seat to cap another Nigerian-born winger, Club Brugge's Arnaut Danjuma, after naming him in their provisional squad for next month's games against Germany and Belgium.