Kenya: Land Cruiser V8 and a House - Father Reveals Late Monica's High Life

The father of the late Monica Kimani has revealed how his daughter had amassed wealth before her life was snuffed out by a cold killer's knife.

Speaking during Monica's requiem mass in Thika on Thursday, Reverend Paul Ngarama, a barber, revealed that he was waiting for a Toyota V8 from his daughter.

She had recently bought his wife a Subaru Impreza, he said.

"You bought our mum a Subaru Impreza last week. We celebrated, and you promised me a V8 Land Cruiser as a surprise. I am still waiting. A daughter of a barber to an MD of a family company," he said.

'OWN HOUSE AND VEHICLE'

He added that Monica, 28, had acquired her own car and a house, fulfilling a pledge she had made to him that she would never get married without buying her own house and vehicle.

"And true to her words, she got herself a car and a house. She wanted the best for herself and her family. She pushed me to work hard and even though I was a barber, she made me realize I was never meant to die as one," he added.

He also revealed that Monica worked as a contractor for UAP insurance company in Juba, South Sudan, even the contract was about to end.

"I know the UAP contract is ending in South Sudan Juba, but I know it will not stop your spirit from buying me a V8 Land Cruiser," said Rev Ngarama.

PRAY FOR KILLERS

He promised to pray for her killers, whom he said he had forgiven.

"It has been one week. Even as we have a memorial service for you, I still can't believe that you are gone Monica. I keep looking at the door, hoping that at any given moment, you will walk right in and say hi Dad. I am here still waiting for you. For sure Monica, you may not return to me, it is me to come where you are. I have learnt to forgive," said Rev Ngarama.

Monica was murdered and her body placed inside a bathtub with her hands tied together, her mouth sealed with adhesive tape and her throat slit.

Detectives said their leads so far have only linked Joseph Irungu to the murder.

Irungu, who is in police custody, is a fiancé of Citizen TV anchor Jacque Maribe.