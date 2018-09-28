28 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Body Found in Council Valve Chamber

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Innocent Ruwende

A decomposing body of a man was found floating in a Harare City Council valve chamber in Sunningdale, raising fear among residents of the suburbs, which get its water from Letombo reservoirs that they could have consumed contaminated water, especially in the wake of the cholera outbreak.

The city was, however, quick to point out that there was no way that any contamination could have taken place in the valve chamber, which measures five-by- three metres.

The city's corporate communications manager Mr Michael Chideme said: "A body of an adult was found in the sewer chambers. Children playing close to the chambers discovered the body and alerted their elders who then made a police report, resulting in a joint operation between police and council to retrieve the body.

"Investigations to establish what happened are underway. The body was not in contact with piped water."

Some of the areas which are supplied by Letombo reservoirs include Greendale, Msasa Park, Mabvuku, Zimre Park, Epworth and Donnybrook among others.

Ward 10 councillor (Sunningdale), Hammy Madzingira said the decomposing body was discovered on Tuesday, but was retrieved on Wednesday.

"Detectives from CID Homicide were alerted and since it was already in the evening, they instructed that the body be retrieved the following day so that they could study the scene. The following day the body was retrieved by a council excavator."

Clr Madzingira also emphasised that the body was not in council water because the high pressure pumps could have pushed it further to the Letombo reservoir.

Meanwhile, the city's acting health director Dr Clemence Duri said cases of suspected cholera continued to decline in Harare following massive interventions put in place by the city, Government and their partners.

Dr Duri said by end of day yesterday, the number of deaths remained at 38.

"Cases are also going down. Yesterday, 24 people were seen at Glen View cholera treatment camp, 77 in Budiriro and 67 at Beatrice Road Infectious Disease Hospital. These figures are much lower than we used to see in recent days," said Dr Duri.

The national death toll stands at 49.

As of yesterday, a total of 9 831 cases had been recorded since the first case of cholera was confirmed on September 6.

Glen View and Budiriro remain the epicentre.

Zimbabwe

Envoy Laing Denies Britain Ever Imposed Sanctions On Zimbabwe

Outgoing British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing has dismissed claims her country ever imposed any sanctions on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.