Zimbabwe: Rahman Gumbo Gets the Sack Over Poor Results

Bulawayo — WARRIORS' assistant coach Rahman Gumbo has been sent on" forced special leave" by his South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs due to poor results that has seen the ambitious outfit registering just a single win in five league starts.

On a miserable midweek for Sunday Chidzambwa's assistants after Dynamos gaffer Lloyd Mutasa was also shown the door yesterday, Gumbo reportedly reached an amicable decision with the club to go on special leave, but sources said his fate is almost as good as decided amid yet-to-be-confirmed reports that he might make a sensational switch to ailing Harare giants Dynamos.

"The Siyavutha management have decided unanimously with our head coach Mr Rahman Gumbo to place him on special leave. The decision was taken largely due to results that were not forthcoming. "The team will be administered in the interim basis by Mr Vusi Mkhatshwa and Mr Tshepo Ntia as his assistant," Witbank Spurs wrote on their official Facebook account.

The multi-nation championship winning Gumbo was given a one-year contract at the side with a sole mandate of getting the team promoted to the Absa Premiership and seemed to have go off to a perfect start with a winning start to the season but subsequent results did not come their way.

Gumbo recently received his work permit with last weekend's game his first to sit on the bench.

Contacted for comment, Witbank Spurs chief executive officer Freddy Mapulane said the fate of Gumbo would be decided when they meet him "soon".

Pressed on whether they were any chances of the Highlanders legend returning to coach Witbank Mapulane was non-committal and only said;

"No comment".

The 55-year-old Gumbo is a known tactician with numerous titles, including four championship medals in three different countries.

As a rookie way back in 1999, he landed his first league title with Highlanders and managed to retain the championship the following season before a diabolic decision to fire him after losing away to Buffaloes on his third season saw him part ways with the Bulawayo giants.