28 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Courts India to Invest in Local ICT

By Melissa Makoto

Government has invited India to invest in the information and communication technology sector in response to President Mnangagwa's mantra that "Zimbabwe is open for business".

The invitation was extended by Information, Communication Technology and Courier Services Minister Kazembe Kazembe during the Zimbabwe-India ICT Conference, which was held on Monday this week.

"We are confident that the Indian professionals who are here will seriously engage with the Zimbabwean counterparts and establish business partnerships that will create employment, produce products for domestic, regional and African markets," he said.

"We opened our telecommunication sector in 2000 and have overtime developed policies and regulations to facilitate the operations and growth of our ICT industry."

Indian Ambassador to Zimbabwe Rungsung Masakui said he believed in the power partnerships and had faith that the partnership between India and Zimbabwe would yield positive results.

"I believe in the power of partnership between the two friendly countries and between the Zimbabwean Government and public sector to help it achieve its goals," he said.

"The public sector has a role to play in establishing and enabling policy in digital and commercial developmental framework, therefore, we believe this partnership will bring efficiency quality and economic sustainability."

The conference was held under the theme: "Zimbabwe-India bridging the digital gap."

