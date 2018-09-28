Detectives investigating the murder of Monica Kimani on Thursday interrogated TV journalist Jacque Maribe to corroborate a statement made by the main suspect, 28-year-old Joseph Irungu, who is also her fiancé.

Detectives also want to establish who owns a gun and a bullet which were found in her bedroom and which have since been taken for examination.

Ms Maribe arrived at the Kilimani Police Station shortly after 2.30pm, accompanied by lawyer Katwa Kigen and members of her family.

She spent about 30 minutes at the Kilimani Directorate of Criminal Investigations offices before being escorted to the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.

EXAMINED CAR

Detectives also examined Ms Maribe's car, a Toyota Allion, with Registration Number KCA 031E, believed to have been used by Mr Irungu to visit Ms Kimani in her Lamuria Garden's apartment on the day she was murdered.

Ms Maribe's car was also of interest to the detectives because Mr Irungu was driving it on Friday, the day he claimed that he was shot on the left shoulder by gunmen unknown to him as he left the Royal Park Apartment where the journalist lives.

The car was according to detectives not hit by any bullet.

Samples of blood on the driver's seat were taken for forensic analysis.

After dusting the car, the detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation's Homicide Unit, together with scene of crime analysts, moved to Ms Kimani's apartment where they spent the whole day collecting samples for forensic analysis.

DNA SAMPLES

Kilimani OCPD Michael Muchiri said that aside from the circumstantial evidence that the detectives have already collected in connection to the murder on Wednesday last week, detectives are collecting samples for DNA matching to unmask Ms Kimani's killers.

"The forensic experts are thoroughly combing the scene of crime to find any clues in relation to the murder. They are trying to gather as much evidence as possible. There is a lot of dusting going on there to look for evidence," Mr Muchiri said.

At the house, police dusted the surfaces of furniture, two wine glasses found on the table, some other utensils, the bathtub where her body was found, towels and clothes.

Police sources familiar with the investigations also said that detectives had taken clothes that were on the body of the deceased and those that were worn by Mr Irungu when he visited her.

They include a white Kanzu that neighbours said he wore when he arrived at the house.