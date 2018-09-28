Zimbabwe: Harare Outlines Plans for Govt's U.S.$6,7million

Harare City Council has earmarked the $6,7 million it got from the Government to fight cholera for the replacement of water and sewer pipes in Glen View and rehabilitation of roads used by refuse trucks in Pomona.

Town clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said money for drugs was being administered by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"Government gave us $6,7 million for immediate requirements to fight cholera that were presented to them," he said.

"The first $2 million was for drugs and medicines and that one is being administered by the Ministry of Health and Child Care.

"We advised Government that some of the roads that our compactors are using as you get into the Pomona disposal site are bad and there are high incidences of breakdowns that we are experiencing due to the nature of the job. Government gave $2,6 million to rehabilitate the roads in Pomona so we can save our equipment and have maximum numbers on the road."

Eng Chisango said the Government gave the city another $2,1 million, which will be used for a water and sewer pipe replacement in Glen View and for repairs of broken down compactors.

He said the city will procure 50 skip bins, which will be placed in various market places.

"We are also going to hire equipment to remove existing dumps," said Eng Chisango.

"It is already work in progress. Besides what Government has given us in terms of infrastructure and rehabilitation. Higher Life from Econet gave us a machine. They have promised to support us with machines so that we can increase the pace of our pipe replacement.

"We are expecting in the next three weeks that we should complete the surfacing of our roads and repairing the sewers that were broken but beyond this we still need to replace sewers in the various area."

Eng Chisango said the $63 million that Government got from the international community will assist us to continue rehabilitating our infrastructure.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo, who chairs the inter-ministerial committee on cholera, has said the health sector requires at least $51 million to assist about 50 000 patients.

He said at least $6 million was required to revamp sewer and water reticulation infrastructure in the hotspots of Glen View and Budiriro, Harare.