Zimbabwe: Govt Receives 500,000 Doses of Vaccines

Government has received 500 000 doses of cholera vaccines and will start vaccinations next week, Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro has said.

"We received 500 000 doses of the cholera vaccine yesterday (Wednesday) and preparations are at an advanced stage to initiate vaccination in the next week," he said.

"In the short-term, the rapid response activity is to vaccinate at-risk populations in Glen View, Budiriro, Glen Norah and Mbare suburbs."

Dr Mangwiro was speaking during a handover of donations by Stanbic Bank and Potraz towards the cholera outbreak at the Beatrice Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

He said all provinces and city health departments were on high alert and had activated their rapid response teams to deal with any outbreak.

"We hope we will be able to mobilise more vaccines before the end of the year to reach a larger part of the vulnerable populations," said Dr Mangwiro.

Government has applauded the efforts made by Potraz, Stanbic Bank, Food World and the Iranian Embassy towards containing cholera.

"Today (yesterday) we are accepting more from Potraz, Stanbic Bank, Food World and the Iranian Embassy," said Dr Mangwiro. "We are very grateful for your gesture, I assure you that these donations will be used appropriately for the purpose of cholera control."

Speaking at the same occasion, Stanbic Bank head of marketing and communications Mr Palmer Mugavha said they were joining the fight against cholera.

"As we join hands to restore the well-being of those who have unfortunately contracted the disease and assist in preventing further infection, we have come here today with our contribution of 5 000 litres of IV fluids, 10 00 plastics aprons for the health care workers, 50 000 face masks, latex gloves, 100 pairs of gumboots and 5 000 containers," he said.

"We are also in the process of importing water treatment tablets, which we expect to arrive by Wednesday next week and we will hand them over to the Ministry for distribution as soon as they arrive."

Potraz donated $200 000.

The Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Prophet Walter Magaya donated $1million worth of goods while Econet Wireless chipped in with $10million.