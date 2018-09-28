28 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: 30-Day Ultimatum for Govt Ministers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Farirai Machivenyika

Cabinet ministers have been given a 30-day ultimatum to bring to Parliament Bills that were outlined by President Mnangagwa in his speech during the State of the Nation Address (SONA)and official opening of the First Session of the Ninth Parliament.

Those who fail to meet the timeline will face the embarrassment of being summoned before Parliament.

The ultimatum was issued by Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda while officiating at an induction workshop for ministers and their deputies yesterday.

He said the legislative agenda that was laid out by the President must be fulfilled.

"Ministers must expeditiously table in Parliament the 29 Bills outlined by His Excellency, the President, in his SONA delivered in a joint sitting of Parliament on the 18th of September 2018," said Adv Mudenda.

"We are together here to talk to each other and say the legislative agenda that was set by the President must be fulfilled.

"We are going to wait for you for a month and if no Bill that has been tabled by His Excellency is coming from a ministry, please know that we shall summon you to Parliament and ask why are you not complying with the legislative agenda that was presented to Parliament by His Excellency? You have to consummate those 29 Bills."

The legislative agenda presented by the President covers a wide spectrum of issues from improving the country's business climate, strengthening children's protection and doing away with harmful cultural practices.

Adv Mudenda urged ministers to take parliamentary business seriously by attending to business in the House.

"I wish to allude to the fundamental fact that during the subsistence of the Eighth Parliament, certain omissions which were in dissonance with the law were observed, particularly the non-attendance to parliamentary business by certain ministers," he said.

"In this context, it is imperative that we find common ground if Zimbabwe is to enhance and sustain the democratic governance trajectory envisioned by President Mnangagwa.

"It is axiomatic, therefore, that we should hold this induction workshop so that Parliament and the Executive can leverage synergies to achieve compliance with the Constitutional obligations demanded of both the Executive and Parliament."

Adv Mudenda said by prioritising parliamentary business, the ministers would be fulfilling the mandate that was bestowed on them by the electorate.

Zimbabwe

Envoy Laing Denies Britain Ever Imposed Sanctions On Zimbabwe

Outgoing British ambassador to Zimbabwe, Catriona Laing has dismissed claims her country ever imposed any sanctions on… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.