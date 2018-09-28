Zimbabwe: Masvingo Richest Province - Chadzamira

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira has challenged people here to take advantage of the impending devolution to promote socio-economic development.

He said Masvingo was the richest province in the country in terms of natural resources.

Minister Chadzamira said Masvingo had abundant resources such as minerals, which he said could underpin growth of the province's Gross Domestic Product after devolution.

He was speaking during an inaugural interactive meeting at Benjamin Burombo Building with members of the Masvingo Provincial Chiefs Assembly last week.

Minister Chadzamira underscored the key role played by traditional leaders to promote development, particularly in rural areas.

"Masvingo is the richest province in the country because we have all the minerals that are critical in the growth of the national economy," he said.

"We also have numerous water bodies that can be tapped for irrigation development.

"After the advent of devolution, our province will be good to go in terms of socio-economic development because the resources are there, we have to use our resources to stimulate economic growth."

Minister Chadzamira challenged traditional leaders to make sure rural communities accrued benefits from natural resources within their localities.

"We have to make sure that villagers also benefit from their natural resources and chiefs have a duty to work with Government in identifying locally available resources in their areas," he said.

In response, the chiefs paid tribute to Minister Chadzamira for hitting the ground running by convening meetings with critical stakeholders aimed at pushing the province's development agenda.

"We want to applaud Cde Chadzamira for engaging traditional leaders for our input on issues that affect our people in terms of development," said Chief Chitanga (Mr Felen Chauke) who heads the provincial assembly of chiefs.

"We are happy that the socio-economic future of our province is very bright particularly because of devolution which is now coming."

A total of 30 chiefs attended the interactive meeting where they expressed optimism that the new Government under President Mnangagwa's stewardship was going to attend to critical issues like rehabilitation of roads, health facilities and collapsed irrigation schemes.

They also appealed to Government to improve communities' access to clean water, electricity and building of new schools to reduce the distance travelled by learners daily to access education.