28 September 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: DJ Naida Debuts at Lake of Stars in Malawi

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Zimbabwe's top female disc jockey and performing artist DJ Naida is expected to make her debut performance at Lake of Stars Festival scheduled for this weekend.

The three-day festival, which returns this year after a year's break, has on its roaster Zimbabweans including Berita Khumalo and Gemma Griffits.

In an interview with The Herald Insight, DJ Naida said all is set for the show and she is happy to take part.

"I'm delighted to be returning to the central region and working with a new partner in 2018.

"The show will be unique in the sense that I will be dee-jaying and performing in the same show. I will have dancers.

"It will be a unique show that will be exciting and definitely entertaining," said DJ Naida.

DJ Naida has delighted audiences including at the Harare International Festival of the Arts and also at Club Maestro where she is resident Deejay.

Lake of Stars is known for breaking new ground in Malawi's entertainment scene.

Lake of Stars director Will Jameson said it will be an exciting festival.

"We are excited to celebrate our special anniversary at Kabumba Hotel, a stunning new site with over a kilometre of beach front, a tranquil wooded hillside and excellent facilities.

"It's also only around 125km from Lilongwe, making it accessible from people all around the country and international visitors to come and celebrate with us," he said.

Festival goers should expect an exciting programme of local and international music and arts, set on a wide expanse of rolling golden sands backed by a lush tree-covered hillside.

