28 September 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Africa: Liberia Ranks 5th Among Arcelormittal Operations Worldwide

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ishmael F. Menkor

The operations manager of Arcelor Mittal Gustavo Gomes has said that Liberia ranked fifth among 25 of their mining companies worldwide.

Mr. Gomes made the disclosure in the old mining town of Yekepa on Friday, September 21, and said a study is underway, and when completed will make Liberia become the second, next to Canada in ore production.

He said ArcelorMittal is operating in 60 countries around the world, including the United States, Mexico, France, Ukraine, Bosnia, Canada, and Brazil.

Gomes said the company has about 300,000 employees worldwide, with about 160,000 of them below 20 years old, "meaning the company is very young."

He did not explain what Liberia stands to benefit in the grading, but boasted that the company provides employment for young people in the country.

VP Taylor (center) with of the staffs and trainees who are excellently performing in the training.

There have been a series of go slow actions at the mine in Yekepa in recent times, where mine workers have demanded better wages, housing and medical facilities.

The action ended with the suspension of some mine workers, who took part in the strike action, but their fate is in limbo.

Despite the modernization of the vocational training center, many parts of Yekepa still lies in ruin, with dwellers still looking for safe drinking water.

Meanwhile the head of the Vocational Training Center in Yekepa, Mr. Dawie Loots has called for a partnership with the Liberian government to run the center and added that the center will soon be recruiting another batch of students.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor

Liberia

Court Orders Sirleaf's Son, 34 Others Not to Leave Country

The Stipendiary Magistrate of the Monrovia Magisterial Court, Judge Kennedy Peabody, has issued a writ on 35 officials… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.