Africa: Liberia Ranks 5th Among Arcelormittal Operations Worldwide

The operations manager of Arcelor Mittal Gustavo Gomes has said that Liberia ranked fifth among 25 of their mining companies worldwide.

Mr. Gomes made the disclosure in the old mining town of Yekepa on Friday, September 21, and said a study is underway, and when completed will make Liberia become the second, next to Canada in ore production.

He said ArcelorMittal is operating in 60 countries around the world, including the United States, Mexico, France, Ukraine, Bosnia, Canada, and Brazil.

Gomes said the company has about 300,000 employees worldwide, with about 160,000 of them below 20 years old, "meaning the company is very young."

He did not explain what Liberia stands to benefit in the grading, but boasted that the company provides employment for young people in the country.

VP Taylor (center) with of the staffs and trainees who are excellently performing in the training.

There have been a series of go slow actions at the mine in Yekepa in recent times, where mine workers have demanded better wages, housing and medical facilities.

The action ended with the suspension of some mine workers, who took part in the strike action, but their fate is in limbo.

Despite the modernization of the vocational training center, many parts of Yekepa still lies in ruin, with dwellers still looking for safe drinking water.

Meanwhile the head of the Vocational Training Center in Yekepa, Mr. Dawie Loots has called for a partnership with the Liberian government to run the center and added that the center will soon be recruiting another batch of students.

Authors

Ishmael F. Menkor