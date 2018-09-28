Kenya: Watch - Two Traffic Police Officers 'Fight Over Bribe'

Kenyans have been left puzzled after a video of two traffic officers tussling over what seems to be a bribe was shared online.

The undated video was recorded secretly by NTV cameramen at an unknown location.

It shows one of the officers taking some money from a vehicle.

It then shows four officers, with one of them in a half coat trying to take something from another, who is in a rain coat, by force. He faces resistance.

BROAD DAYLIGHT

The spectacle, which played out in broad daylight, ended only when one of them walked away after something dropped to the ground. It was picked by the other.

The clip has sparked off anger from Kenyans, as it comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled new uniforms for the police as part of reforms.

@MsIntegrity08 said: "Except for the new uniform, the wearer still is the same old guard."

Brian Ombayo added: "Wonders shall never end... traffic officers huggling (sp) over a bribe."

Mtumzuri quipped: "This is now a sad joke, how long before these guys start to shoot each other over proceeds of bribery @EACCKenya @motoristsoffice @ODPP_KE."

The National Police Service has not commented on the matter despite being tagged on Twitter.

Si hata tax ya bribe inakujiwa na serikali ama? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A4fgDaOvs9

- Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 26, 2018