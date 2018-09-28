28 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Watch - Two Traffic Police Officers 'Fight Over Bribe'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddy Kagera

Kenyans have been left puzzled after a video of two traffic officers tussling over what seems to be a bribe was shared online.

The undated video was recorded secretly by NTV cameramen at an unknown location.

It shows one of the officers taking some money from a vehicle.

It then shows four officers, with one of them in a half coat trying to take something from another, who is in a rain coat, by force. He faces resistance.

BROAD DAYLIGHT

The spectacle, which played out in broad daylight, ended only when one of them walked away after something dropped to the ground. It was picked by the other.

The clip has sparked off anger from Kenyans, as it comes days after President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled new uniforms for the police as part of reforms.

@MsIntegrity08 said: "Except for the new uniform, the wearer still is the same old guard."

Brian Ombayo added: "Wonders shall never end... traffic officers huggling (sp) over a bribe."

Mtumzuri quipped: "This is now a sad joke, how long before these guys start to shoot each other over proceeds of bribery @EACCKenya @motoristsoffice @ODPP_KE."

The National Police Service has not commented on the matter despite being tagged on Twitter.

Si hata tax ya bribe inakujiwa na serikali ama? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/A4fgDaOvs9

- Nairobi News (@Nairobi_News) September 26, 2018

Kenya

Revealed - How Opposition Was to Share Power After 2017 Poll

The agreement by the opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) on the sharing of Cabinet and other government positions… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.