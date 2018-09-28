Bududa — Police in Bududa District are hunting two nurses at Bulucheke Health Centre III over accusations that they helped a 15- year-old girl carry out an abortion.

The District Police Commander, Ms Esther Adeke, yesterday said the girl nearly lost her life as a result.

Ms Adeke said the little girl was forced to the health centre by her uncle only identified as Mr Bikala and her boyfriend, Mr Emma Bwire, on Wednesday morning.

"They reportedly connived with the nurses on duty to terminate a three-month-old pregnancy after the boyfriend claimed he did not have the money to take care of the pregnancy and the baby," she said.

She said the victim, who over bled, has been admitted to one of the health centres.

The District Health Officer (DHO), Dr Imelda Tumuhairwe, denied knowledge of the incident but the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Ms Tappy Namulondo, confirmed it.

"I received that complaint from the DHO that some health workers had procured an abortion but I am yet to get more details," Ms Namulondo said.

She also confirmed that nurses involved in the incident were on the run.

The district chairperson, Mr Wilson Watira, said the nurses acted unprofessionally. "They must face the law because it is criminal for a health worker to carry out an abortion," Mr Watira said.