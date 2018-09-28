Uganda: I Desire to Become President - Gen Muntu

Former Army Commander Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu has said that despite the complications, he desires to become the president of Uganda.

"There are complications. There is a desire to become the president but getting there can be a problem. I have the desire, that is why I am doing what I am doing," Gen Muntu, who early this week led a group of politicians to abandon the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said while appearing on NTV's On The Spot programme on Thursday.

Gen Muntu said he wants a country that does not depend on the mood and goodwill of the president.

"A country that relies on the goodwill of a leader is in trouble. When people continue to do this, they end up being sceptical about any other person who may be better. What makes parties fail? It is us the leaders and politicians. We need to build character in leaders so that they strengthen these institutions," Asked whether he has some influence in the army which he once commanded, Gen Muntu said: "I am not sure. Sometimes soldiers salute me and others at times don't. I really don't mind when they don't."

Gen Muntu, who is a former president of FDC, said they opted to leave the party to give "other members space."

"We are not trying to frustrate FDC. We are giving them space," he said.

He also said he will reach out to Kyaddondo East Member of Parliament, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, whose People Power "idea", is capturing the attention of various Ugandans.

He said they will as well consult leaders of various political parties in the country.

"We're trying to get one coalition which we can use to achieve democracy. We shall also reach out to FDC in a bid to achieve this objective. That's if they leave their doors open. He told BBC radio on Friday.

On Thursday, Mr Muntu, unveiled his political group which include Jinja East MP, Mr Paul Mwiru, Ntungamo Municipality MP, Mr Gerald Karuganga, Manjiya County MP, Mr John Nambeshe, Kasilo County MP, Mr Elijah Okupa, National Youth MP, Ms Anne Adeke Ebaju, Kasese Municipality MP, Mr Robert Centenary and Buwekula County MP, Mr Loius Mbwatekamwa Gaffa.

Others are Kasese District Woman MP who is a former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Ms Winnie Kiiza, Soroti Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Angelina Osege, FDC Deputy President for Eastern Region, Ms Alice Alaso, among others.