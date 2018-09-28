27 September 2018

Togonews (Lomé)

Togo: Meeting Between António Guterres and Faure Gnassingbé

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, met today with Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Republic of Togo.

Mr Guterres welcomed progress towards political, institutional and constitutional reforms, including through the inter-Togolese dialogue. He encouraged Togo to continue the internal political dialogue, ahead of legislative elections planned for 2018.

The Secretary-General and the President also discussed the threats of terrorism and violent extremism in West Africa. The Secretary-General reaffirmed the United Nations readiness to continue to accompany countries in the sub-region in combatting them.

