28 September 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Sousse Hosts "Flavour of the World" Culinary Event to Promote Tunisian Tourism

Tunis/Tunisia — As part of the celebration of the World Tourism Day, an event called "Flavour of the World" was organised on Thursday in Sousse by the North of Sousse Company for Studies and Development, in collaboration with the "Giants of Gastronomy" and the Kantaoui Association of Traders in Hammam Sousse.

The local and foreign food culture with a focus on the Tunisian cuisine, were presented during the event, which was marked by tasting sessions of Arab and Tunisian traditional dishes, in addition to exhibitions and workshops on heritage.

The event was attended by over twenty of the best chefs at the Arab and international levels, representing different nationalities such as Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Brazil, Peru, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria and Tunisia who prepared some 20 dishes for the visitors.

The event aims to promote the Tunisian tourism and Tunisian traditional cuisine as a tourist product and enhance the intangible heritage by the dissemination of the Tunisian traditional cuisine, President of the League of Tunisian Gastronomy Lotfi Kenz indicated.

