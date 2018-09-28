Tanzania: Struggling Fastjet Mulls Pulling Out of Tanzania

FASTJET announced yesterday it was considering pulling out of its largest market in Tanzania due to increased stiff competition but its subsidiary local company said it can continue operating on its own.

The airline which disclosed in its half-yearly financial statements filed with the London Stock Exchange said it was evaluating its Tanzanian operations and could cease operations in the country.

Fastjet, which operates in Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and South Africa, said it required more money by the end of October.

Tanzania brings in almost 70 percent on its revenue, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data. Its operations in the country include domestic routes from its Dar es Salaam base to Kilimanjaro, Mbeya and Mwanza with international routes to Tanzania from Lusaka in Zambia and Harare in Zimbabwe.

The African low-cost carrier, which has been beset with problems since launching in 2012, said it would stop flying at the end of October unless it secures additional funding.

In order to avert a collapse, Fastjet has started talks with its major shareholders regarding a potential equity fundraising.

"Whilst initial discussions with certain shareholders have been positive, discussions are ongoing and there can be no guarantee of a successful outcome," the company said on Wednesday in its half-year results announcement.

"Despite achievements in Zimbabwe and Mozambique, the company continued to face several challenges during the period and early part of Q3 2018, with regulatory delays in Tanzania and a sub economical yield environment and because of this, we have been unable to deploy our newly-acquired ATR72-600 aircraft as quickly as anticipated or planned.

"Other factors impacting Fastjet's performance include interest payments on legacy debt from several years ago and the start- up losses in Mozambique.

"Operating costs such as fuel and maintenance were negatively impacted by currency fluctuation and a rising global fuel price; both the South African rand and the Tanzanian shilling lost value against the US dollar. "Slowed economic growth in Tanzania has also adversely impacted consumer and business travel revenue and the first half of the year saw the available customer pool in-market contract.

"Recent changes in the competitive landscape in Tanzania and the associated impact on the Tanzanian airline and local company have been significant."

However Fastjet Tanzania said in a statement that prospects of Fastjet PLC pulling out of the country will not affect their operations in Tanzania or in the countries they are flying to from Dar es Salaam.

It said it could continue running independently and operate on its own as they have been doing exactly that for some time now.

"Fastjet Tanzania is capable of managing operations on its own because there is a substantial amount of money that the airline will save by not being part of PLC," the General Manager for Fastjet Tanzania Derrick Luembe said.

"The airline has its own sources of revenue from the money its making as well as all other contracts that the airline will be signing locally thus give room to get competitive prices."

fastjet Tanzania Limited is operating as usual and the statement from PLC will not affect our operations in Tanzania nor in the countries that we fly to. Our customers will keep on getting same quality of service and maintain our on-time performance.

On claims of delayed regulatory approval to deploy the newly-acquired ATR72-600, the Director General of the Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), Hamza Johari said they were still working on their application and would issue the approval once some details were sorted out.

Mr Johari said it was a normal operational procedure for an airline to apply for approval before deploying an aircraft.

On Fastjet particular case, TCAA had required some clarifications from the airline on the use of the aircraft and had not yet received them, he said.

"It is a normal operating issue. (Their application) It is still being worked on. When they are ready we will approve," he said.