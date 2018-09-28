South Africa: Banyana Banyana Into Top 50 in Latest FIFA Rankings

The latest FIFA Women's World Ranking s show plenty of movement within the top 20, but none at the summit, where the USA continue to reign supreme.

The concluding FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in Europe and the Tournament of Nations in the USA have undoubtedly left their mark further down though, with several sides making significant gains.

Among the most prominent are Australia (6th, up 2) and England (3rd, up 1), who swap places with France (4th, down 1).

The Matildas registered 33 points - the highest number among all teams in the top 50 - after beating Brazil and Japan and drawing with their American hosts at that star-studded Tournament of Nations.

Sweden (9th, up 2), meanwhile, enter the top 10 on the back of their World Cup qualifying win away to Denmark, while Scotland (19th, up 2) - who recently qualified for the global finals for the first time - have equalled their best-ever ranking position.

Venezuela (54th, up 4) have done better still by setting a new personal ranking best, while the likes of China PR (15th, up 2), Croatia (50th, up 3) and Jamaica (64th, up 7) can also celebrate noteworthy rises.

There is even more positive news with the return of 10 teams to the ranking, including three from Central America and four from Oceania, leaving the table with 147 teams - its highest number in three years.

Meanwhile, South Africa recently retained the COSAFA Cup after a 2-1 victory over Cameroon which saw them move up one place to 50th position.

The Desiree Ellis-coached side also moved up to 4th in Africa.

The next rankings release will be published on December 7, 2018.

Top 10 in the latest FIFA Women's rankings:

1. USA

2. Germany

3. England

4. France

5. Canada

6. Australia

7. Japan

8. Brazil

9. Sweden

10. Netherlands

Also:

50. Banyana Banyana

Top 10 in latest CAF/Africa rankings:

1. Nigeria

2. Ghana

3. Cameroon

4. South Africa

5. Equatorial Guinea

6. Ivory Coast

7. Morocco

8. Algeria

9. Senegal

10. Mali

Source: Sport24