28 September 2018

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: 2 Civilians Killed in Shootout Between Puntland Prison Guards & Security Forces

Two civilians were on Thursday shot dead after being hit by stray bullets in Puntland's commercial capital Bosaasso, Radìo Dalsan reports.

An eyewitness told Radio Dalsan that Puntland's Prison guards and Security forces clashed outside the Bossaaso Prisons.

The Prison guards were protesting against delayed salaries.

They denied Puntland officials entry into the correctional facility leading to the clash with security forces.

