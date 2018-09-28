Kenya: Why #wanjikureferendum Is Trending On Twitter

Kenyans on Twitter are calling for a referendum to reduce the country's huge wage bill.

Using hashtag #WanjikuReferendum, tweeps are giving their many reasons as to why the constitution needs to be changed.

A majority of those in support are calling for the reduction in the number of wards and constituencies in every county.

They blamed over representation as the reason for the ballooned wage bill and the rise of corruption in both the national and county governments.

County governments have budgeted for luxury vehicles, palatial homes for Governors, and huge sums for entertainment allowances plus benefits for Members of County Assemblies that are not sanctioned by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission. #WanjikuReferendum

TRUE STORY:

My MP Kinangop never speaks in Bunge, I am not even sure he has given his maiden speech yet. Recently a vocal MP from Kiambu confused the guy for a parliament staffer.

They do not even consider him when giving bribes 😢😢

Reduce constituencies!#WanjikuReferendum

Kenyan budget in summary

30% corruption

30%wagebill

30% chinese and other loans repayment

10%development

Wasee tujiangalie @RealShinski

#WanjikuReferendum

This #WanjikuReferendum calls are myopic. We cannot scrap people's representation because it's expensive. We have not dealt with corruption that eats majority of the KES at KES 700B a year.

Devolution is here to stay. Centralized power is wrong for Kenya. pic.twitter.com/NuTFrbOFgi

A bunch of ignorant characters on #WanjikuReferendum shouting how constitution is expensive to implement forgetting that Kshs 608B is lost to corruption every year. @SokoAnalyst ignore the charades

My views on #WanjikuReferendum let have

47 Governor

47 senators

290 mps who will be working in counties

AND WE DO AWAY WITH mcas and women reps

#WanjikuReferendum ; FACT; The first Kenyan Constitution was amended 23 times; the American Constitution has been amended 27 times and the Indian Constitution 98 times.

