28 September 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Paralysis As Kayole Matatu Strike Enters Day Two

By Hilary Kimuyu

Morning commuters in Kayole had to contend with walking long distances to access public transport on Friday morning as matatu operators in the area kept off roads for the second day

The matatu operators are protesting alleged harassment and extortion by the dreaded Gaza gang.

They accuse the gang of killing the chairman of a matatu sacco operating in the area.

The sacco members held a protest from Kayole to the city centre while carrying a coffin with the slain sacco leader's body atop one of the vehicle.

According to colleagues of the deceased, he was killed after having an altercation with one of the Gaza gang members.

