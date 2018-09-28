Uganda: Court Lifts Muwema's Travel Ban

Kampala — Court Friday temporarily suspended a travel ban that was imposed on Mr Fred Muwema, a lawyer based in Kampala by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) because he had failed to clear a Shs4 billion tax liability.

The suspension followed Mr Muwema's successful application seeking an interim order to stop the ban that was imposed on him by URA and the Attorney General (AG).

"By consent of the parties, it is hereby ordered that an interim injunctive order doth issue against the respondents, their servants, officials and servants restraining and stopping them from implementing the travel ban on the applicant, each party to bear its own costs and the order is valid till October 18, 2018 when the main application comes up for hearing," Ms Sarah Langa, the Deputy Registrar High Court Civil Division, ordered.

In his main application, Mr Muwema stated that on July 12, 2018, at Entebbe Airport, he was prevented from travelling to Nairobi, Kenya Airport due to the travel ban that was issued by URA and implemented by Immigration Department officials on behalf of the AG.

He also told court that he has no outstanding tax bill of Shs4 billion.

Mr Muwema wants a permanent injunction restraining URA, AG and or their servants, officials, agents from implementing the travel ban.

He also wants exemplary damages for the violation of his rights, freedoms and general damages for business loss, costs of this suit, interest at 25% per annum from the date of filing this suit till full realization.

