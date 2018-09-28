Uganda: Political Violence, Land Conflicts Scare Away Investors - Says Ssekandi

Gomba — Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has warned that the country risks losing a number of foreign investors if Ugandans don't shun political violence and land conflicts.

"Be cautious about the ugly scenes you're creating in our country because investors can't put their money in a chaotic nation. Peace and security are paramount in attracting investments and therefore, I wish to call upon all Ugandans to ensure peace wherever you're to see miracles of these investors here," he said.

Mr Ssekandi was speaking at the launch of a pilot solar power project managed by Xsabo Group in Kabulasoke, Gomba District, on Wednesday.

He also said the rising land disputes across the country affect investments as people fight investors over land.

"I thank God that Justice [Catherine] Bamugemereire is trying to solve this problem and I commend her work together with other commissioners. I wish to see a number of people complying with the work of the commission, stop the fighting and be compassionate," he said.

Mr Ssekandi's comments were prompted by Namulaba village chairman, Mr Michael Kaasa who said earlier that the solar project stalled for almost five months because of land wrangles on a 280 acre piece of land.

Mr Ssekandi urged Ugandans in Diaspora to emulate foreigners who are investing in Uganda.

Dr David Alobo, the managing director of Xsabo Group said the solar power supply will be ready by November to serve almost 70 percent of the population in Katonga and greater Masaka regions.