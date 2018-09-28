The government of The Gambia has been ordered to take full possession and control of Ex-President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh's leased properties within the Tourist Development Area (TDA) most particularly around the Brufut Heights, Batokunkun and Tanji village in the Kombo South District of West Coast Region.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh of the High Court in Banjul made the order following a ruling premised on an ex-parte application filed by the Attorney General.

The Attorney General prayed the said court for an order discharging the freezing order made on the 22nd of May, 2018, on five properties situated within the Tourist Development Area (TDA) with serial number; K318/2008, K354/2009, K355/2009 and K176/12.

According to the affidavit in support sworn by one Kebba Ceesay, director of Department of Lands, it revealed that in the early 2017, the Attorney General and minister of Justice initiated criminal investigations into the activities of the Gambian president, Yahya Jammeh who was the head of State of the Republic of The Gambia between 22nd of July 1994 and January 2017.

The affidavit also revealed that fearing that Yahya Jammeh may seek to dispose of and/or dissipate his assets before the conclusion of investigations in order to undermine any of recovery by the State should adverse findings be made against him, the Attorney General sought and obtained from the High Court an order freezing a number of movable and immovable properties.

The deponent further revealed that the Attorney General's investigations gave rise to the constitution of the Commission of Inquiry into the financial and business dealings of the former president, as well as several other trans-national and cross border inquiries and investigations into possible international money laundering activities and illicit trafficking of timber by the Ex-president and his close associates.

It was established that Ex-President Jammeh constantly failed to pay annual Land rent for the said properties situated at that area, designated by the State as a Tourism Development Area from the State and by issuance of the leases to him was in clear breach of the lease condition.

The affidavit disclosed that the Janneh Commission has unequivocally given its 'no objection' to the use of said lands by the State so as permit the State to proceed with its planned use in preparation for the Organisation of Islamic Coorperation (OIC) summit to be held in the country in November, 2019 and to allow for the development of the designated area in line with the development agenda of the State for the area.

Furthermore, in Exhibit 'LYJ1' attached to the supporting documents, it disclosed that the urgency of securing the release of these areas is compounded by the Gambia's selection to host next year's Organization of Islamic Coorperation (OIC) Heads of State Summit in November, 2019.

It further disclosed that the meeting will see the participation of some 56 foreign delegations with 40 heads of state and government in attendance and an estimated 2000 members of delegation and Press.

In Exhibit 'LYJ2' a letter from the chairman of the Commission of Inquiry (Janneh Commission) to the Attorney General in respect of the former president alleged properties within the Tourism Development Area (TDA).

The chairman states 'following site visits and discussions with all relevant government stakeholders that, the commission has no objection to the release of any parcel or portion of land within the TDA as delineated in the plan but except the Bijilo Forest Park ( Monkey Park) and Tanji Bird Reserve.

Justice Ebrima Jaiteh after perusing the averments contained in the supporting affidavit declared that the application was meritorious and accordingly granted the application to discharge the freezing order in the nutshell for the Gambia government to take possession of the said properties.