28 September 2018

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Govt Imposes Restriction On Its Funded Travels

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Arfang M.s. Camara

The government of The Gambia through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has imposed temporal travel restrictions on all government funded trips except for essential statutory meetings with effect from October, 1st 2018. This travel restriction would continue for the rest of the fiscal year.

According to a press release, this move is necessitated by the overall fiscal slippages on travels and to ensure expenses are within the overall expenditure celling of the 2018 budget as approved by the National Assembly.

The measure, the release added, is needed to free-up spending for social service such as Education, Health and to engender economic growth and macroeconomic stability. The ban also applies to all Non-sub-vented agencies, state-owned enterprises and Central Bank of The Gambia.

The move is part of the broader government efforts of fiscal consolidation across all levels of government. The expanded scope, the release went on, will improve the financial position of all relevant institutions to enable them to pay statutory tax payments and potential dividends to government, where applicable.

Finance Minister, Mambury Njie, has recently told lawmakers that the government has spent over D239 million on travels from January to July this year.

Gambia

Dr. Janneh Re-Arrested, Charged

Dr. Amadou Scattred Janneh has been rearrested and charged at the Gunjur Police station on Tuesday, 2 October, 2018,… Read more »

Read the original article on The Point.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.