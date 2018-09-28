28 September 2018

Nigeria: If I Survive the Next Four Years, Win Next Election, I Will Do Better - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Friday said that if he wins the forthcoming 2019 election and survive the next four years, he would do better than he had done before.

Buhari, who stated this during an interactive session with a select group of Nigerian professionals based in the United States and Canada, said his administration had delivered within the available resources.

"if I win the next election and I survive the next four years, I will do better. "I'm always conscious of the ordinary people because they are the ones that always vote for me. A lot of big men have no time to go and queue on the line for hours.

"There were even pregnant women who were on the line for hours and they delivered. They are my constituencies; they always vote for me.

