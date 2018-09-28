28 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Elderly Man Gets Life Sentence for Defiling Minor

By Titus Ominde

An elderly man was on Friday sentenced to life in prison for defiling an eight-year-old girl.

Festus Chemoite Mandu, 82, pleaded guilty of sexually abusing a schoolgirl in Kakamega County.

While appearing before Eldoret Chief Magistrate Charles Obulutsa, Mr Mandu said he would not contest the defilement charges.

He was accused of luring the minor to his house when she was heading home from school on Thursday and defiled her.

The girl was rescued by neighbours who heard her screaming inside Mr Mandu's house.

