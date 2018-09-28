Kenyatta Urges Pharmaceuticals to Reduce Drugs Cost

New York — President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on international pharmaceuticals to reduce the cost of medicines against Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He said fair pricing and ethical practices will ensure patients can afford the life-saving medicines.

Addressing a plenary session on the prevention and control of NCDs at the ongoing 73rd session on United Nations General Assembly in New York, President Kenyatta said access to essential medicines and technologies is key for effective management of NCDs.

"I call on non-state actors including the pharmaceutical industries and private health service providers to partner with governments to bring down costs of treatment through fair pricing and ethical practices," said President Kenyatta.

The President said Kenya aims to guarantee access to quality NCD care through an integrated primary health care approach that emphasizes preventive and promotive health intervention that encourages the adoption of healthy lifestyles.

Additionally, said the Head of State, the government has committed itself to investing in additional and sustainable domestic financing to halt and reverse the burden of NCDs.

"To this end, we are embracing strategic partnerships and harnessing innovations from the private sector and other non-state actors in the entire continuum of NCDs," he said

President Kenyatta however called on the international community to consider putting in place an incentive fund to stimulate the development of national NCD and mental health interventions and policy coherence for low and middle-income countries.

He said under the Big-4 pillar, Universal Healthcare has prioritized early diagnosis, screening and treatment of chronic NCDs.

Kenya continues to make tremendous progress in implementing the 22 political commitments agreed upon seven years ago aimed at a 25 per cent reduction in premature mortality occasioned by NCDs in 2025.

The President said Kenya's success in this regard has been achieved through the domestication of the previous political declaration that adapted the global action plan for the prevention and control of NCDs in the national development blue print.

President Kenyatta assured the global community of Kenya's support of the 2018 political declaration on NCDs which commits UN-member states to work tirelessly towards the realization of the commitments against the diseases in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

The declaration was adopted today at the UN. The Head of State said today's meeting presents the world with a rallying point and window of opportunity to evaluate the progress of NCDs within the framework of 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.