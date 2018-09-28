27 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: World Bank Unit Invests Sh20 Billion in Kenya Firms

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Geoffrey Irungu

World Bank's private financing arm International Finance Corporation invested Sh20 billion in Kenya the year ended June and expects that this will at least double in the year ending next June.

In releasing its sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) results on Thursday, the organisation said Kenya so far holds an IFC portfolio of investment to the tune of nearly a Sh100 billion ($1 billion) and this was on the increase.

IFC director of SSA Oumar Seydi told a press conference in Nairobi on Thursday that the company had committed long-term financing for SSA to the tune of Sh630 billion ($6.2 billion) for the fiscal year that ended in June, nearly double the amount of Sh350 billion ($3.5 billion) invested in the previous year.

Among the companies in Kenya that the IFC has invested are Goodlife Pharmacies and several banking institutions.

The company had also proposed to invest at least $50 million or Sh5 billion in Athi River Mining #ticker:ARM before its collapse, but Mr Seydi said deal would await the resolution of the administration that the cement firm has now been put under following its financial difficulties.

"Africa is at the core of IFC's global strategy to ensure the private sector has a greater impact and we are deploying financial and advisory tools to create new markets," he said yesterday.

Kenya

Sharon Otieno's Murder - Obado to Spend 10 More Days in Prison

Migori Governor Zacharia Okoth Obado smiled wryly after a judge on Thursday rejected his application to be released on… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.