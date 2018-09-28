Nigeria: Breaking - Two Nigerian Jets Crash in Abuja

Two Nigerian jets have crashed in Katampe area of Abuja, residents have said.

The Nigerian Air Force has also confirmed the crashes.

"I wish to confirm an air incident involving 2 Nigerian Air Force aircraft taking part in the rehearsals for the 58th Independence Day Celebrations. Thankfully no lives were lost. Details will be communicated later," the air force spokesperson, Ibikunle Daramola, told Daily Post in a short message.

Our reporter saw three Mi-35 Military helicopters hovering over the area.

Witnesses also saw several first responders heading to the area.

Details later ... .