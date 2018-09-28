28 September 2018

Kenya: Kilimani Murder Victim Monica to Be Buried in Nakuru

Nairobi — The late Monica Kimani who was murdered at an apartment in Nairobi's Kilimani area will be buried Friday in Nakuru.

A requiem mass in her honour was held at the family home in Thika Thursday, where her parents and other siblings gave emotional tributes.

Her father Reverend Paul Ngarama said he has forgiven the killers but is still keen to know who killed his 28-year-old daughter and why.

He recalled his last moments with Monica, and even revealed her promise to buy him a Landcruiser V8.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu who attended the requiem mass called for tougher laws for capital offences, while discouraging bail granted to murder suspects.

