Nairobi — Suspected charcoal dealers on Friday burnt down a lorry belonging to Deputy Governor Kitui County Wathe Nzau.

The lorry was burnt completely on one side before police put out the fire.

While speaking to press, Wathe stated that he suspects those who burnt it are the people who have been sending him threatening messages since Kitui county imposed a ban on charcoal and sand harvesting.

"It's a witch-hunt since I have been firm on charcoal ban," said the deputy governor.