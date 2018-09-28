28 September 2018

Kenya: CMA Extends Suspension of Trading Athi River Mining Shares

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has extended the suspension of trading of Athi River Mining Cement Plc shares for a further twenty-one working days with effect from September 28, 2018

This follows the placement of the company under administration last month owing to a Sh14.4 billion debt, keeping away creditors from attaching its property.

All shareholders, investors and the general public are asked to take note of the suspension.

PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) Muniu Thoiti and George Weru took over the management of the cement maker following the exit of the chief executive Pradeep Paunrana.

"The extension of suspension was issued by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) pursuant to Regulation 22(2) of the Capital Markets (Securities) (Public Offers, Listings and Disclosures) Regulations, 2002," said NSE in a notice.

As at the end of 2017, the firm reported a Sh8.5 billion loss, an increase compared to Sh3.1 billion loss same period last year.

Last month, former Nation Media Chief Executive was appointed the Chair of the ARM Cement Board following the retirement of Wilfred Murungi.

